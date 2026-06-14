Passengers Take Note! Central Railway Shares Official Rates For Porter Services, Parking, AC Waiting Halls & Approved Water Brands To Avoid Overcharging |

Mumbai: Central Railways has shared official approved charges for porter, parking and waiting rooms services across its Mumbai division. The railways have urged passengers to pay as per the rates and report any cases of overcharging through RailMadad or by calling the railway helpline 139.

In a series of posts on social media, the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr DCM), Mumbai Division, advised passengers to collect receipts while availing services. "Passengers are requested to pay as per the rates. Take receipt. If overcharging is there, please lodge a complaint on 139 or the RailMadad website with a photo of the receipt," the post stated.

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Official Parking, Porters & Waiting Room Charges

According to the official rate card, the cycle parking costs Rs 5 for up to two hours, while two-wheelers are charged Rs 10 and cars/taxis Rs 20 for the same duration. Monthly passes are priced at Rs 300 for cycles, Rs 450 for two-wheelers and Rs 750 for cars.

In another post, official charges for passengers opting for porter services were displayed. According to the post, carrying luggage up to 40 kg on the head costs Rs 100 per trip, while the charges for two-wheel and four-wheel barrows carrying luggage up to 160 kg are Rs 150 per trip.

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Additionally, the charge for carrying a wheelchair or stretcher by two porters is Rs 150, while the rate for a wheelchair or stretcher carried by four porters is Rs 200.

Moreover, the railways also displayed the approved charges for AC waiting halls at major stations in its Mumbai Division. Passengers can use the AC waiting hall facility for Rs 10 per person per hour, the post read.

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Approved Water Brands By Railways

A notification shared by the Sr DCM Mumbai Central Railway informed that passengers travelling on Central Railway routes may face limited availability of Rail Neer bottled water after the railway administration announced a temporary curtailment of supplies. It added that the supply of Rail Neer has been curtailed at stations on the Harbour Line, including Panvel, as well as on the main line from Thane to Karjat and Kasara.

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The notice further stated that the shortage was due to increased summer demand and ongoing technical upgradation work at the Rail Neer plant in Ambernath. However, it listed out other approved drinking water brands, all priced at Rs 14/- per litre. The brands include: Oxymore Aqua, Rococo, Venice Blue, Oxy Grand, Briotin, Sunrich Aqua, Elvish, Eionita, Involife, Splasher, Oxyrise, Kanhaiyaa, Kelvino, Vighnaharta Arogyam and Oxy Blue.