Paryushan Parv 2024: Vibrant Celebrations For Mahaparva This Year As Shrimad Rajchandra Mission To Host Grand Festivity In Mumbai

As the Jain community has started preparations for the festival of Paryushan which will be celebrated from August 31, the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur headed Gurudev Rakeshji will organise a grand eight days long Paryushan event at NSCI Dome in Worli. The organisation plans to host a vibrant celebration of Paryushan, a major festival for Jains, which is expected to be attended by thousands.

Paryushan is an annual festival observed in Jainism where the community members indulge themselves in spirituality and take on vows of fasting throughout the year. Fasting is one of the most common practices during this festival and people continue the fast from one day to thirty days or even more. The festival ends with Samvatsari, which is observed on the last day of Paryushan and people apologise to each other with the saying Michhami Dukkadam.

In Jainism, Paryushan is called a Mahaparva, meaning the greatest festival, and this year the celebrations of this mahaparva will be vibrant as Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur will be organising an eight-days long event at the NSCI Dome in Worli. Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur has been founded by Gurudev Rakeshji, a revered figure among Jains as well as spiritual masses. He has set up 206 centres of the organisation across six continents.

For eight days, the celebration will observe sacred snatra puja and Gurudev Rakeshji’s sermons in the morning session from 7.30 to 10 am while the evening session from 7.30 to 10 pm will comprise of special events followed by sermons. On Samvatsari, the celebrations will host a special Samvatsarik Alochna with sacred snatra puja and sermon in the morning session from 9.30 am to 12 pm and samvatsarik alochna from 3pm to 6pm.

The special evening events will include a drama celebrating the heroes of Jainism, tales of transformation by global youth, a grand musical by children, an evening of empathy as well as sound bath meditation. The eight-days long celebrations will also host Mahavir janma celebration as well as an interactive workshop related to Paryushn specially designed for children.

A gruh mandir will be set up at NSCI for seva-puja from 6.30 am to 11 am and darshan will be provided from 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm with aarti at 7 pm everyday. The event requires prior registration and all the discourses and programmes will be primarily hosted in Gujarati.