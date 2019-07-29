Part of building collapses near JJ Hospital, teen hurt

Mumbai: A 17-year-old boy sustained injuries in the collapse of a portion of a dilapidated structure at 43, Nandvilas Building, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Opposite JJ Hospital, near Nilgiri Hotel, Sandhurst Road early on Sunday morning.

The incident is the reminiscent of the Kesar building collapse in Malad a fortnight ago that claimed 13 lives and injured 10 others. According to the fire department, they received a call at 4.56am informing them of a collapse at 4.15am of a portion of a ground +four storey building.

A team of fire officials, three fire engines and ambulance rushed to the spot. In the incident, Noor Alishkar (17) was injured. According to the preliminary information received by the disaster cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The building was a ground plus four privately-owned property, which was vacated post-collapse. Alishkar sustained injuries. The injured was sent to the JJ hospital. His condition was stated to be stable.