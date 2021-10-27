Parking outside court and police stn in Kalyan? Get ready to pay fine

The Kalyan unit of the Thane traffic police has taken action against 101 vehicles of policemen, advocates and citizens for parking motorcycles and vehicles in No Parking zones. The police said the parking on busy roads is leading to unending traffic snarls.

Senior police inspector Sukhdev Patil said action was taken against motorcycles and vehicles parked on the road in front of the court and tahsildar office on Monday. "Being court, police station and tahsildar office workers, most of them park their vehicles on the road. There is work going on for a smart city. We installed no parking zone sign boards on the road two days ago, but there was no response. So we have now started taking action against vehicles violating the signs," added Patil.

The police said on Monday 80 vehicles of policemen and 21 of advocates and normal citizens were fined. "Normal citizens were fined Rs 200, while policemen and advocates were fined an additional Rs 200 for the symbol logo of police and advocate, which was restricted. On Tuesday, too, we took action against 65 vehicles, most of them civilians," said a police officer.

Patil further added that action against violators will continue. However, he alerted the citizens to follow the traffic rules and not to park in places where there is such a sign board.

