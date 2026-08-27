Parel Violence: Mumbai Police Book 3 After Clash Between 2 Groups Near Laxmi Cottage |

Mumbai: Three people have been booked after a clash between two groups near Laxmi Cottage in Parel on Wednesday night, with Mumbai Police saying the confrontation broke out during a blockade on Dr B.A. Road following action against bikers allegedly violating traffic rules.

According to police, around 50-60 bikers and 30-40 youths became involved in the confrontation. Several people and police personnel were reportedly injured during the incident. The Bhoiwada Police registered a case against three named accused and unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident had initially raised tension in the Parel-Chinchpokli area, with reports of a scuffle and stone pelting between two groups during an Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession.

Several videos that surfaced online showed a large crowd blocking the road following the altercation. People from both sides could be seen arguing and running amid the commotion, while police personnel attempted to disperse the crowd. In some visuals, police were seen using force to bring the situation under control.

Clash Near Laxmi Cottage

According to preliminary information, the dispute escalated near Laxmi Cottage after slogans were allegedly raised and a verbal altercation broke out. Banners were also reportedly torn during the confrontation.

A local resident told IANS that an initial scuffle took place around 7 pm, while the situation reportedly became more tense around 9 pm near Laxmi Cottage. Some people were reportedly detained following the clashes, while several injured persons were taken to KEM Hospital in Parel for treatment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following the incident, additional police personnel were deployed across Parel, Chinchpokli and adjoining areas as a precautionary measure. Roads leading towards Parel-Chinchpokli were also blocked from multiple sides to prevent further escalation. The Byculla-Lalbaug-Parel bridge was reportedly closed to vehicular traffic temporarily, with vehicles diverted through alternate routes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbai Police said the situation was brought under control and is currently peaceful. Senior police officers remained present in the area to monitor the situation and maintain law and order.

Authorities have also appealed to citizens not to believe or circulate rumours regarding the incident. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and identify the other people involved in the clash.