'Papa, I Am Going To Baramati With Ajit Pawar': Pinky Mali’s Father Recalls Her Final Conversation Before Crash |

Pinky Mali, a flight attendant from Mumbai’s Worli area, was among the five people who lost their lives in a tragic plane crash near Baramati on Tuesday morning. She was travelling on the chartered aircraft alongside Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was also killed in the accident.

Mali’s father, Shivkumar Mali, recalled his final conversation with his daughter, speaking through grief and disbelief. “Yesterday, she called me and said, Papa I would go to Baramati with Ajit Pawar, and from there I would go to Nanded. That was all we discussed. For some time now, she had been travelling continuously with Ajit Pawar and had accompanied him on four earlier trips,” he said.

Family members described Pinky as a dedicated professional who took pride in her work and remained closely connected to her roots in Mumbai.

Crash During Landing Attempt

The aircraft crashed during its landing attempt in the Baramati area, plunging into an open field near the airport. Initial reports suggested that all five occupants on board had sustained serious injuries. However, authorities later confirmed that there were no survivors.

News agency PTI confirmed the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, sending shockwaves across Maharashtra’s political circles and beyond.

Details Of Aircraft And Occupants

According to an occurrence report, the aircraft involved was a Learjet 45 bearing registration number VT SSK, operated by VSR. Preliminary information stated that five people were on board, including the pilot in command, a first officer and three passengers.

Ajit Pawar was reportedly travelling with his personal security officer and an attendant. Pinky Mali was on duty as part of the flight crew, accompanying the delegation on the chartered journey.

Political Engagement Cut Short

Ajit Pawar was scheduled to address a public rally at 11 am in Baramati in connection with the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections. Preparations were underway for the event when news of the crash began to emerge.

As investigations continue into the cause of the accident, grieving families wait for answers. For Pinky Mali’s loved ones in Worli, the loss is deeply personal, marked by a final phone call that has now become a painful memory of a life cut short.