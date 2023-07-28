 Panvel Unit Of Bahujan Samajwadi Party Demands President’s Rule In Violence-Gripped Manipur
BSP Panvel City President Gajendra Ahire asserted that the Union and state governments should take serious notice of the violence that has broken out in the northeastern state.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Manipur Natives Fear Issue Will Engulf Other States If Not Controlled | ANI

The Panvel unit of the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) has demanded president rule in Manipur as ethnic violence has plunged the small Indian state. The violence in the state is said to be a state of civil war as the two largest groups, the majority Meitei and minority Kuki, battle over land and influence. The party said that it is the responsibility of the State and Central governments to protect the people residing here.

They submitted a letter to the district administration demanding imposition of President’s Rule in the state. On the occasion, Sanjay Jhale, Babita Hiwale and other party workers were also present.

Read Also
I.N.D.I.A MPs Protest In Black Attire Over Manipur Violence, Meet At LoP Chamber In Parliament...
article-image

