 Panvel Stargazing Session On October 25 To Offer Skywatchers A Spectacular View Of The Moon Through Telescopes
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Panvel Stargazing Session On October 25 To Offer Skywatchers A Spectacular View Of The Moon Through Telescopes

Astronomy enthusiasts and students can attend a free stargazing session in Shirdhon village, Panvel, on October 25. Organised by BARC scientist Santosh Takale at his residence, the programme begins at 5:45 pm and offers telescope-based Moon observation. The initiative aims to promote scientific curiosity and public interest in astronomy.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, October 22, 2026, 07:52 PM IST
Panvel Stargazing Session On October 25 To Offer Skywatchers A Spectacular View Of The Moon Through Telescopes
Panvel Stargazing Session On October 25 To Offer Skywatchers A Spectacular View Of The Moon Through Telescopes | AI Representational Image

Panvel: Astronomy enthusiasts and students will get an opportunity to observe the Moon up close through a telescope at a free stargazing session organised in Shirdhon village in Panvel taluka on October 25.

Santosh Takale, a senior scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), has organised the programme at his residence in Shirdhon at 5.45 pm on Sunday, coinciding with the Kojagiri Purnima period. The session will offer participants an opportunity to observe celestial objects through a telescope and experience the night sky.

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Initiative aims to promote scientific curiosity

The initiative aims to nurture scientific curiosity among students, encourage a scientific temper and increase interest in astronomy. Takale has been organising similar activities for several years to make science more accessible and engaging for the public.

The programme is open to everyone, and participation is free of charge.

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