Panvel: Standing committee clears proposal for PMC new building, to be ready in 30 months

In the next two and a half years, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will get its own administrative building in Panvel. The civic standing committee cleared a proposal on Friday, paving the way for the construction of a new building at sector 16 in New Panvel. The civic body had floated tender in October 2021 and appointed a contractor.

The civic body received a piece of land at sector 16 in New Panvel from CIDCO at Rs 30 crores. The new building of PMC will have a basement plus six floors building with an art gallery on the terrace with a total area of 25415.76 sq meters.

Naresh Thakur, the standing committee chairman cleared the proposal soon after it was tabled by the administration. Earleir, the civic general body had cleared the proposal for the construction of civic headquarter. At present, the PMC is operating from a private building.

As per the proposal, the contractor will have to complete the civic work within 30 months including façade works. “Under the defect liability period, the contractor has to maintain the civic work for the next 10 years and façade work five years from the date of completion,” said a senior civic official. He added that Hiten Sethi, a well-known architect is the architect of the new building.

The new swanky civic headquarter will be constructed in two phases. In the first phase, the civil work of the headquarter will be completed and a tender worth Rs 110 crores has been floated. In the second phase, other interior work, furniture, landscaping, audio-visual system and other facilities in the auditorium will be carried out. “The total cost of construction of the new civic headquarter will be Rs 280 crores,” said the official.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:15 PM IST