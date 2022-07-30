Panvel: Special 10% offer in property taxes for Gram Panchayat in PMC to end on July 31

Pixabay

The special rebate of 10 percent in property taxes to the property owners in the Gram Panchayat limits of Taloja Industrial Estate, Kalamboli Steel Bazar, Purvashrami under the jurisdiction of the civic body will end on July 31, 2022. The municipal commissioner, Ganesh Deshmukh, has appealed to the citizens of these areas to pay for their property and take advantage of the scheme.

He said that the civic body held a meeting with the representatives of the Taloja Industry Association and also conducted a workshop regarding the property tax. On this occasion, a number of issues related to property tax were discussed and resolved. A similar workshop was held in Kalamboli Steel Bazar to clear the doubts of the property owners.

He further added, “As the benefit of a 10 percent discount on property tax will not be available after July 31, 2022, citizens should take advantage of this discount and pay their taxes. The Municipal Corporation has launched the PMC TAX app to pay property tax online. The Municipal Corporation is appealing to visit the website https://:panvelmc.org or www.panvelmc.org to pay property tax online.”

The PCMC officials have mentioned that if anyone has any queries regarding the property tax of citizens, they can contact the toll-free number 1800-5320-340. The offices of the Ward Committee and the Property Tax Department at the headquarters will be open on July 30, Saturday and July 31, Sunday for payment of property tax.