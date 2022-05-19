Panvel: Road work starts in Chinchwali under MLA funds

The ground-breaking ceremony of road work was held in Chinchwali in Panvel. The asphalting of roads will be carried out under the MLA funds at Rs 18 lakh. On the occasion, Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur was present and he joined the ceremony.

The asphalting work of Chinchwali to Bhanghar road in Panvel taluka has been completed at a cost of Rs. 10 lakhs from the local MLA fund of MLA Thakur. Now, the work of another road on the same stretch has been started. On this occasion, the completed road was dedicated for public use.

The ground-breaking of the asphalting and concreting work of these roads was done with enthusiasm. BJP taluka vice president Sanjay Patil, Dundare gram panchayat deputy sarpanch Nirabai Chaudhary, former deputy sarpanch Ramesh Patil, Chandra Patil, Bhanghar sarpanch Shantaram Popeta, Sunil Patil, and villagers were present.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 08:58 PM IST