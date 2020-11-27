Panvel records 59% rise in active COVID-19 cases in just 10 days

There is a 59 percent rise in active cases of COVID-19 under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the last 10 days. The civic jurisdiction is witnessing more positive cases being reported than getting cured and this has resulted in the rise of active cases.

As per the data shared by the PMC, the number of active cases on November 17 was 400 which reached 636 on November 27, a rise of 59 percent.

The rise in COVID 19 positive cases have been seen more in the urban areas of the corporation. Panvel node which had only 50 active cases on November 17, has now 113 active cases. Similarly, Kharghar node had 108 active cases on November 17 has now 180 active cases. However, the Kalamboli node has seen a drop in active cases. It has now 122 active cases while 10 days ago, it had 136 cases.

According to the civic body, there is a 3.1% rise in positive cases in the last 10 days. As of November 17, the total number of positive cases under the PMC was 24487 which reached 25283 on November 27. “We will see more cases being reported as a large number of people stepped out of their homes during the festivals,” said a senior civic official.

Despite rising in the active cases in the last few days, the number of deaths was only 7. So far, a total of 577 people lost their lives due to COVID 19 infection of which 7 deaths were reported in the last 10 days.

New COVID 19 cases under the PMC area had dropped to just 20 to 40 per day which has again crossed 100. “We have increased vigil on using face masks and maintaining social distancing. We had taken action against several residents for not wearing masks and the drive will continue,” said the official. He added that the civic body had warned ahead of the festival to take precautions while stepping out. It seems citizens did not pay heed and the result is with us.