Panvel: Prominent players of Pro Kabaddi to participate in MLA Prashant Thakur's Kabaddi tournament

The state-level Kabaddi tournament “MLA Prashant Thakur Cup” will be held from April 22 to 24 in Panvel. The tournament is being organised by Jai Bhavani Navtarun Mandal in coordination with the Maharashtra State Kabaddi Association and Raigad District Kabaddi Association.

The tournament will see well-known pro kabaddi players participating and encouraging budding talents.

The tournament will be inaugurated by Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar on Friday at 5 pm in the presence of former MP Ramsheth Thakur and MLA Mahesh Baladi. Apart from them, MLA Ashish Shelar, deputy chairman of Maharashtra State Kabaddi Association Aswad Patil and others will be present.

The finale of the tournament will be held on April 24 and winners will be given awards at the hands of MLA Ravindra Chavan and MLA Niranjan Davkhare.

The winning team will be awarded Rs 1 lakh and MLA Cup, the runner-up team will be awarded Rs 50. The third and fourth position team will get Rs 25,000 cash prize.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 08:02 PM IST