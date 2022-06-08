e-Paper Get App

Panvel police evict beggars from city following complaints from citizens

Apart from a security threat, they were creating nuisances at traffic signals

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 09:43 PM IST
Panvel City police have acted against beggars living illegally under the flyover for the past several days. A special team under the guidance of senior police inspector Vijay Kadbane evicted many of them while also taking custody of a few of them.

According to police, beggars have taken over the underneath areas of the flyover at various places in the city. Apart from a security threat, they were creating nuisances at traffic signals.

Following complaints from citizens, on June 8, the police evicted them from under the flyover, public places as well as various places of temples and worship places. Police also arrested 8 persons under the Bombay Prevention of Begging Act and they have been shifted to Beggars Home in Mumbai.

