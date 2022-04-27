Panvel: PMC uses POS machines for all penalties and services

As part of bringing transparency in daily operation, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has stopped using printed receipt books and started using point of sale (POS) machines. Now, all penalties, tax receipts from various departments of the civic body will be issued only through POS machines.

In the last few months, the municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh had taken a number of steps to make the functioning of the corporation transparent. Now, using POS is another step towards it.

“The civic body has stopped the use of receipt books and collecting fines, taxes and other charges only through POS,” said a senior civic official.

All the wards have been given 88 POS machines linked with Bank of India.

