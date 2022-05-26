Panvel: PMC to set up five charging stations for electric vehicles

Navi Mumbai: As the demand for charging stations for electric vehicles is increasing, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to set up five charging stations on a revenue-sharing basis. A proposal regarding it was cleared during a general body meeting held early this week.

According to senior civic officials, the charging stations will be set up in each ward of the civic body. There will be one charging point for 2 wheelers and 2 charging points for 4 wheelers in each station.

Charging power would be 60 Kilowatt. The users can make payment either through online mode or through a card that will be issued at the station.

All the real-time data would be received in the PMC server which will include the consumption of the units in a day. A vehicle would be fully charged in 30-40 minutes. The tender has already been floated.