Panvel: PMC to involve students in creating awareness for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' | File Photo

In order to involve a maximum number of citizens in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has roped in students of NSS of Shikshan Maharshi Dadasaheb Limaye College, Kalamboli. They will carry out an awareness drive among citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Vitthal Dake held a meeting with students and college management to inform them about the campaign rules to be followed while hoisting the national flag.

Around 350 students of the NNS unit of the college were present on this occasion. NSS students will be visiting about 3500 houses in Kalamboli area to make citizens aware of this campaign. Informative leaflets about the campaign will be distributed to the citizens. Apart from that, the PMC is also going to organise a Citizens' online seminar to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The civic body has urged residents to hoist the National flag from August 13 to 15. The residents have been requested to contact PMC’s ward office for the availability of the national flag for this campaign.