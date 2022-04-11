Panvel: PMC to hold various programmes to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will host a number of events to mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14. The civic body will also give prize money for the participants in the event.

According to the public relations department of PMC, a procession will start at 7 am from the Babasaheb Ambedkar statue and will end near Ambedkar Bhavan. During the procession, there will be a lezim dance and drum band. Various chariots with messages on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar will be part of the procession.

Prizes of Rs. 35,000, Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 20,000 will be given to the winners of the first three best paintings respectively.

In addition, there will also be a choir. An essay competition will be organized for students in municipal schools based on Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Deputy Mayor Sitatai Patil, Standing Committee Chairman Naresh Thakur, Corporator Sushila Gharat, Harshda Upadhyay, Deputy Commissioner Vitthal Dake, Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde, Superintendent of Police of Transport Depart[1]ment Khandagale, Headmaster of Municipal Schools, Officers of various departments of Municipal Corporation, office bearers of various boards were present during the discussion of the celebration coming ahead.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:21 AM IST