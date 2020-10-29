Panvel: PMC to approach state govt for land to set up a waste processing unit

In order to set up a waste processing unit and manage waste scientifically, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will approach the state government for a piece of land.

At present, the civic body is using the CIDCO’s dumping ground located at Ghot village in Panvel which has almost filled to its capacity.

Last month, the civic body has asked all the housing societies to segregate waste at source and ensure that the least quantity of waste ends up at the landfill.

Sudhakar Deshmukh, the municipal commissioner of PMC, said that they are approaching district administration as well as state government for a piece of land for a waste processing unit. “Before the formation of the corporation, the area of Panvel Municipal Council was just 12 sq km. Now, it is around 100 sq km. The available landfill in Ghot village has limited capacity and the civic body requires to develop its own waste processing unit,” said Deshmukh.

Since the capacity of the existing landfill is limited, the civic body asked housing societies to segregate waste into four categories, namely dry waste, wet waste, household waste, and biological waste. “As per the Solid Waste Management Riles 2016, housing societies and commercial establishments have to manage waste at source,” said a senior official from the Solid Waste Management of PMC.

He added that it is more public participation. “We will soon run out of the capacity and a very difficult situation will arise before the civic administration and citizens,” said the official. Around 450 MT of garbage is generated every day in the PMC area.

Deshmukh said that in order to improve ranking in Cleanliness Survey, we need to manage the waste more scientifically. He added that the civic administration mentioned it in the budget. “The purpose of the segregation of housing societies is to ensure that minimum waste ends up at dumping ground,” said Deshmukh.

At present, the civic body will not take action against housing societies but will reward societies to manage waste within the premises. “Citizen’s participation is always required for such work. However, there is planning to give a rebate to housing societies in property tax of waste is managed at the source,” said the official.