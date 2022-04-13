Panvel: No new cases for third consecutive day in PMC

For the third consecutive day, the Panvel Municipal Corporation witnessed zero new cases of Covid. The number of active cases in the city remains three. On April 10, the civic body recorded 2 new cases.

The recovery rate under the PMC has reached 98.49 while 1415 people lost their lives due to infections.

At present, the Panvel, Taloja, and Kharghar nodes have zero active cases each of Covid. The three remaining wards Kalamboli, New Panvel and kaothe have one active case left. Since the outbreak of pandemics, a total of 93,963 cases of Covid were reported of which 92,544 recovered with 98.49 percent.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 08:52 PM IST