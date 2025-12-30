 Panvel Municipal Elections See 29 Nominees, PWP Fields Highest Candidates
Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 07:27 PM IST
A total of 29 candidates filed their nomination papers on Monday for the upcoming Panvel Municipal Corporation elections, election officials said. The highest number of nominations so far has been filed by candidates from the Shetkari Kamgar Paksha (Peasants and Workers Party–PWP).

From Ward No. 2, former corporator Arvind Mhatre, along with Archana Bhoir, Yogita Fadke and Ram Patil, filed nominations on behalf of the PWP. Prakash Mhatre submitted his nomination from Ward No. 9, while from Ward No. 16, Yatin Deshmukh of the Uddhav Sena and Baban Vishwakarma of the PWP entered the fray.

Seven nominations have been filed by candidates from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, while the remaining 23 candidates are independents.

Political observers expect a sharp rise in nominations on the last day, with several aspirants waiting for party tickets before deciding their next move. Many potential rebel candidates from both the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi are believed to be holding back in the hope of securing official nominations, a delay that could lead to a spurt in last-minute filings.

Officials noted that nomination form sales indicate intense electoral interest. For the 78 seats across 20 wards in Panvel, as many as 1,045 nomination forms have been sold, suggesting that a large number of candidates are likely to file nominations before the deadline.

