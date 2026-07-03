Panvel Municipal Corporation Organises Lok Kalyan Mela To Promote PM SVANidhi Scheme Among Street Vendors

Panvel Municipal Corporation organised a Lok Kalyan Mela to promote the PM SVANidhi scheme and digital payments among street vendors | File Photo

Panvel, July 3, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) organised a Lok Kalyan Mela (Public Welfare Camp) at the Suvarna Durg Kamothe ward office on July 2 to promote the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme, encourage digital transactions and expand the scheme's reach among street vendors.

The camp was organised under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale. The initiative aimed to enrol new street vendors, facilitate access to financial assistance and improve awareness about government welfare schemes.

Officials Promote Welfare Schemes

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Paradkar and attended by Assistant Commissioner Dr Rupali Mane. District Lead Bank Manager Vijay Kulkarni and Food Safety Officer Sachin Adhav participated as resource persons.

Addressing the gathering, Kulkarni explained various banking schemes and urged eligible street vendors to take advantage of the PM SVANidhi scheme. He assured participants of the banking sector's support in facilitating loans and also guided vendors on adopting digital payment systems.

Food Safety Officer Sachin Adhav educated vendors on food safety standards and stressed that all street vendors selling food products should obtain the mandatory food licence.

He also provided guidance on the licensing process and explained the hygiene and safety measures that should be followed while preparing and selling food.

Applications Registered At Camp

During the inaugural session, Manager Vinaya Mhatre presented an overview of the work undertaken by the Panvel Municipal Corporation under the PM SVANidhi scheme so far.

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The camp also registered new applications under the scheme and provided information on credit card facilities available to beneficiaries. Representatives from the Bank of India's Kamothe and Kalamboli branches, Bank of Maharashtra's Kamothe branch, along with officials and staff of the DAY-NULM mission, attended the event.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Manager Navnath Thorat.

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