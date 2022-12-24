Panvel Municipal Corporation holds workshop on waste management under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

The A Ward (Kharghar) of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) organised a workshop at the Ramsheth Thakur Public School in Kharghar this week in order to create awareness among the students of the school on making compost by processing wet waste.

The workshop aimed at zero waste generation and a self-sufficient ward under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, various activities were carried out under.

Read Also Mumbai: Five held in journalist assault case in Khargar

The workshop was conducted on December 22 by the A ward. On this occasion, the students were trained and demonstrated the process of composting.

Cleanliness drive in Pillai College

In addition, recently students of Pillai College organised a cleanliness drive at Sadguru Vamanbaba Vidyalaya, Ghotgaon. On this occasion, a zero-waste campaign was implemented by the PMC.

Through this activity, the present students and citizens were made aware of the importance of waste segregation. On this occasion, ward officer Jitendra Madhavi, college teachers, NSS students, Sanitation Inspector Parag, and others were present.

Read Also Palghar: Consensus over land for Boisar solid waste management facility

The civic body also conducted street plat at Panvel Bus Station, Panvel Railway Station, RTO Kalamboli, and Wadala Lake to create awareness about wet and dry waste segregation.

Citizens were also informed about the citizen perception survey being carried out under Swachh Bharat Mission.