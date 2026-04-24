Panvel Municipal Corporation Clears Key Infrastructure, Health Projects; Defers Encroachment Action Decision

Panvel Municipal Corporation approves major infrastructure and health proposals while deferring encroachment action plan | File Photo

Panvel, April 24: The general body of the Panvel Municipal Corporation on Friday approved a slew of infrastructure, health and civic proposals, while deferring a key decision on action against encroachments.

Meeting chaired by mayor

The meeting, held at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium, was chaired by Mayor Nitin Patil in the presence of Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, along with senior officials and corporators.

Key infrastructure and civic approvals

Among the key approvals was a proposal to provide decorative electrical lighting on a rental basis for three years across public spaces, including roads, buildings and monuments, during festivals and civic events.

The civic body also cleared the construction of a stormwater drain in New Panvel (East), Sector 1, Road No. 4, and approved an annual programme for supply, plantation and maintenance of trees across the municipal limits.

In a major infrastructure push, the general body granted administrative and financial sanction for repairs to electromechanical and pumping systems at the 14 MLD sewage treatment plant on Bandar Road. Road strengthening work in Kharghar’s Sector 36—from the main road to Swapnapurti Housing Complex and Valley Shilp—also received approval.

Measures for waterlogging and healthcare

To tackle waterlogging, the corporation approved hiring and operation of pumps for two years across wards A, B, C and D. It also cleared the installation of medical gas pipeline systems for dialysis centres at urban primary health centres in New Panvel and Kharghar, along with permission to float e-tenders.

The house further approved maintenance and upgradation of the central air-conditioning system at the Phadke auditorium for a period of three years, and cleared a rehabilitation proposal for slum dwellers at Lokmanya Nagar, Maldhakka.

Encroachment action deferred

However, a proposal to invite tenders for manpower and machinery to remove encroachments and unauthorised constructions across all ward committees was deferred.

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The general body also approved fuel procurement for municipal vehicles and generators. Officials said the decisions are aimed at improving civic infrastructure, healthcare facilities and basic services across Panvel.

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