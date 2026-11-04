Panvel Municipal Corporation Approves Inclusion Of 19 Villages, Backs CIDCO As Planning Authority

Panvel's ruling BJP has supported bringing 19 villages under the civic body while retaining CIDCO's role in planned development | X - PanvelCorp

Panvel, November 4, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation's ruling BJP has approved the proposal to retain the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) as the planning authority for 19 villages in the Gavan and Vadhghar zilla parishad constituencies, while supporting their inclusion in the civic body.

The ruling party maintained that the villages surrounding the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Ulwe, Karanjade and Pushpak Nagar need to develop alongside the rapidly expanding urban centres, with CIDCO continuing to oversee planned development and the municipal corporation providing civic infrastructure and services.

The proposal, however, drew objections from the Opposition, which questioned the civic body's ability to take on additional areas when it had failed to provide adequate basic amenities to existing residents even after 10 years of its establishment.

The proposal to include 19 villages in the airport region and the CIDCO-developed Karanjade and Ulwe nodes within the municipal corporation was submitted to the state government on April 4, 2025, by Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale during the civic body's administrative tenure.

CIDCO has maintained that it should continue as the planning authority for the area. The state government's Urban Development Department had subsequently sought the municipal corporation's opinion on the issue. A special general body meeting was convened on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

Opposition Questions Civic Body's Capacity

During the discussion, corporator Leena Garad questioned the civic body's administrative capacity. She pointed out that even after a decade of the municipal corporation's formation, several posts of officers and employees remained vacant and the administration continued to depend on an acting city engineer.

She also flagged the civic body's inability to ensure adequate water supply and questioned the rationale behind adding more villages to its jurisdiction when existing areas continued to face infrastructure-related challenges.

BJP Backs Coordinated Development

The ruling BJP corporators, however, argued that the inclusion of the villages was necessary to ensure coordinated development. They pointed out that the civic infrastructure in villages located within CIDCO-developed nodes had improved after their inclusion in the municipal corporation, with better facilities and access to healthcare services.

Corporator Soman argued that although the airport has been named Navi Mumbai International Airport, it is geographically located in Panvel taluka. Its surrounding areas being brought under the Panvel civic body's jurisdiction would therefore benefit the municipal corporation.

Former Leader of the House Paresh Thakur said that as Ulwe, Karanjade and Pushpak Nagar continued to develop as urban centres, the surrounding villages also needed city-level infrastructure. While CIDCO was necessary for planned urban development, the municipal corporation had an equally important role in providing civic amenities, he said, proposing that the resolution be passed.

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Leader of the House Prakash Binadar also supported retaining CIDCO as the planning authority for the area.

Following the discussion, the proposal was approved by a majority of the ruling party, endorsing the inclusion of the villages as well as CIDCO's continuation as the planning authority.

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