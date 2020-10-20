Panvel: MPCB orders shutting down three industrial units over air pollution

The regional office of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) directed to close three industrial units in the Taloja Industrial Area (TIA) after they were found polluting the area. A team of the MPCB made a surprise visit last week and found them not following the norms.

The MPCB team found that three units were causing foul smell during the night in the Kharghar area.

Netra Kiran Patil, a BJP corporator from Kharghar under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) had written to the regional office of MPCB about the pollution in Kharghar area during the night on October 13. Patil complained that during the night, senior citizens and children face breathing problem due to release of toxic chemicals in the air by a few industrial units.

Patil said that he had made several complaints to the MPCB regarding foul smell during the night. “If the corrective measures are not taken at the right time, we have to be ready to face major problems in days to come,” alleged Patil in the letter.

On the contrary, in a letter sent to the corporator, the MPCB clarified that they had already made a surprise visit on the night of October 8 and 9, and took action against three erring industrial units. The MPCB informed about the action against industrial units and ensured that the agency takes action from time to time.

However, residents of Kharghar expressed happiness, following the action. Kharghar node is in the proximity of TIA and complaints regarding pollution during the night have often been noted. In the past, the MPCB had taken action against erring industrial units.