Panvel Medical Breakthrough: 5-Year-Old Adivasi Boy Gets Critical Eye Surgery After Three Months Of Pain

Collective financial support helped the child undergo successful treatment after his family struggled to afford the procedure | File Photo

Panvel, October 7, 2026: Three months ago, a five-year-old boy from an underprivileged Adivasi family, Pali, was healthy and active. Today, after undergoing a critical eye surgery at Laxmi Hospital in Panvel, he has a chance to recover from the pain and trauma he has endured since an accident during a family trip to Karnataka.

The child was accidentally hit by a piece of charcoal or a stone while playing during the trip. Following the injury, his parents took him to several hospitals seeking treatment. However, the high cost of the procedure left the family unable to afford the required treatment. The child continued to suffer severe pain and sleepless nights for nearly three months.

Community Steps In

The family’s plight came to the attention of Sachin Sankar, a tribal leader from Jambhalpada. After learning about the child’s condition, Sankar made a substantial personal contribution towards the treatment and helped connect the family with Laxmi Hospital in Panvel. Rabira, associated with the hospital, also played a key role in helping the family arrange the child’s surgery.

The case involved an expensive paediatric procedure, with the total cost estimated at Rs 44,000. Sankar initially contributed towards the treatment from his own pocket, but additional financial support was required to complete the surgery.

Funds Raised For Surgery

While discussing the child’s condition with the State Bank of India’s Seawoods NRI Branch manager in the presence of others, efforts were initiated to raise the remaining amount.

Contributions from individual donors, SBI Seawoods staff and support from The Divine Foundation eventually helped arrange the funds needed for the surgery.

The surgery was subsequently performed successfully, bringing relief to the child after months of pain.

Support Brings Relief

The financial support was extended as part of The Divine Foundation’s initiatives, Let’s Transform Lives and Spread Happiness. SBI Seawoods NRI Branch manager Jayati Sarkar, Rohit Singh and D.H. Subramaniam later visited the child and his family following the surgery.

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For the family, the intervention has brought much-needed relief after months of uncertainty, while the collective effort of individuals, the hospital, SBI staff and The Divine Foundation ensured that the child could receive the treatment his family could not otherwise afford.

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