Panvel Man Murdered Near Mosque Over Alleged Extramarital Affair Dispute | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Panvel City Police have arrested two persons for allegedly murdering a 44-year-old man in the Patel Mohalla area of Panvel following a dispute linked to an alleged extramarital affair, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Salim Anwar Shaikh (44), a resident of Patel Mohalla. According to the police, the accused attacked Shaikh with a sharp weapon and assaulted him over previous enmity on Saturday night near a mosque in the locality.

During the attack, the main accused, Shahnawaz Altaf Shaikh, allegedly stabbed Salim four to five times in the back and also inflicted serious head injuries. The other accused, identified as Salim Khamu Shaikh and Altaf Shaikh, allegedly assaulted him with kicks and punches before fleeing the spot.

Shaikh was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Sunday morning.

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Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship with a woman from the same area. He had reportedly started living with his wife again over the past few days, which allegedly led to tensions between the parties.

Initially, Panvel City Police had registered a case of attempt to murder, but sections related to murder were later added after the victim’s death.

According to investigators, the attack was allegedly carried out due to previous rivalry and anger over the victim’s alleged inappropriate behaviour towards relatives of the woman involved. Police said the woman’s husband, son and their associate were involved in the crime.

A murder case has been registered against three accused, of whom two have been arrested so far. Further investigation is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Sanjay Aspadwar.

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