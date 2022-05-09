Panvel: LoP Pritam Mhatre inspects closed public taps, demands restoration; see pics

Pritam Mhatre, leader of the opposition of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) inspected the defunct public water taps in front of Panvel ST depot and directed officials to restore them as soon as possible. The water taps were closed for the last few days and people visiting the area are facing a lot of difficulties.

Citizens have to buy water bottles to quench their trust due to the high temperature. Opposition leader Pritam Mhatre called Avinash Patil, civic officials during the inspection.

Pritam Mhatre asked to replace the broken tap of the water tank immediately. Since there is no storage tank available for storing water, he suggested an immediate installation of a storage tank to provide a continuous supply of water to the tap. He also directed him to clean the place immediately. And for proper flow of used water, Mhatre asked to clean the pipeline.

