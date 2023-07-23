Panvel-Kalamboli Coaching Complex: Rapid Progress Towards Completion

In a significant infrastructural development, the Panvel-Kalamboli Coaching Complex is making rapid progress towards its completion, with 61% of the physical work already finished. The ambitious project, estimated at a cost of ₹154 crore, aims to establish a new terminal for mail express trains, alleviating congestion at the existing Panvel station.

"The scope of work at Panvel includes the ongoing construction of two new platforms, as well as the much-needed 3rd and 4th lines between Kalamboli and Panvel. Furthermore, plans are in place to extend the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) and Subway to enhance passenger convenience. Notably, the signalling and mechanical service buildings have been successfully completed, promising a seamless and efficient train operation," said an official.

Streamlined Train Operations at Kalamboli

"At Kalamboli, the project has made remarkable progress, with four new Pit lines accommodating 26 coaches each almost finished. Additionally, two new stabling lines and an entry cum exit line, also designed to accommodate 26 coaches, are well underway. The completion of these facilities will enable enhanced maintenance capabilities and streamlined train operations," he said.

According to CR, crucial infrastructure work, such as track foundation formation and minor bridges, has been completed on the Kalamboli-Panvel stretch, ensuring a robust and reliable railway network.

Modern Amenities for Kalamboli

Moreover, Kalamboli will benefit from a modern maintenance shed and a new station building, both of which are nearing completion. These developments are expected to improve passenger amenities and enhance the overall travel experience.

The completion of the Panvel-Kalamboli Coaching Complex promises to be a game-changer, providing a dedicated terminal for mail express trains and reducing the burden on the existing Panvel station, which has been grappling with congestion issues. This expansion will undoubtedly cater to the growing needs of commuters and contribute to the efficiency of railway operations in the region.

