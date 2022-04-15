Panvel: Fashion show for children with disability on Sunday

The Panvel Smart Mummies (PSM), a charitable organization in Panvel, will hold a fashion show for children on Sunday evening in Panvel. The special attraction of the fashion show is that disabled children will walk on the ramp.

Sheetal Thakkar, founder of PSM said that the ramp walk is being organized for disabled children with the aim of overcoming their physical disability and awakening the spirit of vigilance in them. The event will take place at 4.30 pm at Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha in Panvel.

BJP's North Raigad district president MLA Prashant Thakur, former mayor J. M. Mhatre, and State President of Yuva Morcha Vikrant Patil among others will be present at the event.

The practice session of the fashion show was held on Thursday for the finale scheduled on Sunday. Sharing more details about the event, Kavita Thakur said the main objective of the program is to increase the confidence among children. But it is our sincere effort to convey the social message that children with disabilities are not inferior in any field.

