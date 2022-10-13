e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel: Elderly man swallows denture, doctors remove it without surgery

Panvel: Elderly man swallows denture, doctors remove it without surgery

The man also suffered from chronic kidney disease and other comorbidities owing to which a surgery would have resulted in complications.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 09:33 AM IST
article-image
Panvel: Elderly man swallows denture, doctors remove it without surgery |
Follow us on

An 83-year-old man from Panvel got a new leaseon life after doctors from Medicover Hospital successfully removed a single-tooth denture that had got stuck in his food pipe after he accidentally swallowed it.

The man also suffered from chronic kidney disease and other comorbidities owing to which a surgery would have resulted in complications. The bridge that the man swallowed was resulting in severe pain in his throat and he was unable to even consume beverages. Unable to receive immediate treatment from a doctor, he later visited Medicover Hospital at Kharghar.

Consultant Gastroenterologist Dr Amey Sonavane said the denture was 5cm long and 3cm wide. Due to its jagged shape, it was causing bleeding in the food pipe. Dr Sonavane said it was challenging to remove the denture from the oesophagus.

“We had to manoeuvre it carefully into the stomach and thengradually change its axis to avoid mucosal injury,” he said. Consultant Gastroenterologist and Head of Gastroenterology Department at the hospital, Dr Amit Gharat said, “The patient has chronic kidney disease which rendered his platelets dysfunctional, causing more bleeding. He also has high blood pressure and diabetes, and has already undergone a heart bypass.It was therefore difficult to perform an emergency endoscopy.”

Dr Deepak Kumar Gupta said, “It was challenging to maneuver it in a visual field that was constantly getting obscured because of blood. After an hour of careful manoeuvring, we successfully removed it from the stomach without any surgery.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Andheri Bypoll: Bombay HC asks BMC to file reply by 2:30 today on Rutuja Latke's resignation

Andheri Bypoll: Bombay HC asks BMC to file reply by 2:30 today on Rutuja Latke's resignation

Thane: Man alleges brother held captive, tortured by Thai employer, says demanding USD 3,000 for his...

Thane: Man alleges brother held captive, tortured by Thai employer, says demanding USD 3,000 for his...

Sabyasachi Mukherjee rents 4-storeyed store in Mumbai for Rs 2 crore per month: Report

Sabyasachi Mukherjee rents 4-storeyed store in Mumbai for Rs 2 crore per month: Report

Andheri by-polls: Thackeray camp ready with Plan B, may field former mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar

Andheri by-polls: Thackeray camp ready with Plan B, may field former mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar

Mumbai updates: City, suburbs to see light rainfall, thundershowers for next two days

Mumbai updates: City, suburbs to see light rainfall, thundershowers for next two days