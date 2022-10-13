Panvel: Elderly man swallows denture, doctors remove it without surgery |

An 83-year-old man from Panvel got a new leaseon life after doctors from Medicover Hospital successfully removed a single-tooth denture that had got stuck in his food pipe after he accidentally swallowed it.

The man also suffered from chronic kidney disease and other comorbidities owing to which a surgery would have resulted in complications. The bridge that the man swallowed was resulting in severe pain in his throat and he was unable to even consume beverages. Unable to receive immediate treatment from a doctor, he later visited Medicover Hospital at Kharghar.

Consultant Gastroenterologist Dr Amey Sonavane said the denture was 5cm long and 3cm wide. Due to its jagged shape, it was causing bleeding in the food pipe. Dr Sonavane said it was challenging to remove the denture from the oesophagus.

“We had to manoeuvre it carefully into the stomach and thengradually change its axis to avoid mucosal injury,” he said. Consultant Gastroenterologist and Head of Gastroenterology Department at the hospital, Dr Amit Gharat said, “The patient has chronic kidney disease which rendered his platelets dysfunctional, causing more bleeding. He also has high blood pressure and diabetes, and has already undergone a heart bypass.It was therefore difficult to perform an emergency endoscopy.”

Dr Deepak Kumar Gupta said, “It was challenging to maneuver it in a visual field that was constantly getting obscured because of blood. After an hour of careful manoeuvring, we successfully removed it from the stomach without any surgery.”