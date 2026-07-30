Panvel Court Sentences Dumper Driver To 7 Years In Jail For Attempting To Mow Down Police Personnel

A Panvel court sentenced a dumper driver to seven years' rigorous imprisonment for attempting to run over police personnel during a 2023 rampage in Ulwe | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, July 30, 2026: The Additional District and Sessions Court in Panvel has sentenced a dumper driver to seven years' rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh for attempting to mow down police personnel, ramming a police outpost and endangering the lives of civilians during a violent rampage in Ulwe in 2023.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Santosh Chavan convicted Monish Ashok Gharat, a resident of Shelghar in Uran, after holding him guilty of attempting to murder police personnel and causing extensive damage to public and private property. The conviction was based on the testimony of 13 witnesses and other documentary and material evidence produced by the prosecution.

"The prosecution established the charges through credible witness testimony and scientific evidence, leading to the conviction of the accused," Public Prosecutor Y. S. Bhopi said after the verdict.

Violent Rampage In Ulwe

According to the prosecution, Gharat went on a reckless rampage on the night of May 31, 2023, while driving a Hyva dumper. He first rammed the entrance gate of Balaji Darshan Society, where he resided, before repeatedly reversing and driving forward to damage two parked cars inside the society premises.

He then drove the dumper on the wrong side of the road near Kharkopar railway station and allegedly attempted to run over a motorcyclist and his pillion rider. Both escaped with their lives after reacting swiftly. The accused also allegedly tried to crush beat marshals who were pursuing him.

The rampage continued when Gharat allegedly drove the dumper into the Ulwe police outpost, crashing into the container structure housing the outpost and causing extensive damage. A Nirbhaya Squad Ertiga vehicle and several private vehicles belonging to police personnel were also damaged. Police officers and civilians who attempted to stop the accused were also targeted as he allegedly tried to run them over.

With the situation spiralling out of control, then Senior Police Inspector Sanjeev Dhumal ordered two rounds of firing at the dumper's tyres in an effort to stop the vehicle. Despite the action, the accused managed to flee the scene before he was arrested later by the Nhava Sheva police.

A case was registered against Gharat under Sections 307, 353, 279, 336, 427, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Court Convicts Accused

The trial was conducted before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Santosh Chavan. Public Prosecutor Y. S. Bhopi represented the State and examined 13 witnesses during the proceedings. Relying on the evidence presented, the court convicted Gharat and sentenced him to seven years' rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

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The preliminary investigation was carried out by Police Sub-Inspector Ashutosh Deshmukh, Assistant Police Inspector Ganpat Parchake and Investigating Officer Assistant Police Inspector Sanjay Mohite. Police Constable Ashok Palkar, who served as the court duty officer and liaison officer, assisted in the successful prosecution of the case.

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