Panvel BJP stage protest against state government for not decreasing cess on fuel

The Panvel unit of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) staged a protest under the guidance of Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur on Wednesday against the state government for not bringing down cess on petroleum products.

While the central government slashed excise Rs 8 on petrol and Rs 6 on diesel, the citizens look for a similar move by the state government to check the fuel prices. The rise in fuel prices also impacts rising inflation.

“The central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a big relief to the people by reducing excise on petrol and diesel. We protested that the state government is working to help in controlling inflation,” said MLA Thakur. He added that in Maharashtra, the central government's tax on petrol is Rs 19 per liter, while the state tax is Rs 29. The central government reduced the tax on petrol and diesel, which led to a reduction in prices. As a result, the amount of tax due in the state also decreased automatically. However, Mahavikas is misleading the people by claiming that we have reduced this rate.

During the protest, BJP taluka president Arunsheth Bhagat, Zilla Parishad Member Amit Jadhav, District President of Teachers Cell K. C. Patil, senior activist b. K. Thakur, Yuva Morcha taluka president Anand Dhawale, city president Rohit Jagtap, Chinmay Samel, Rajesh Patil, Pravin Mhatre, Mahendra Bhoir, Gurunath Bhoir, Kirti Patil, Sandesh Patil, Akash Bhati, Santosh Shelke and others were present.

