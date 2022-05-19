Panvel: 34-year-old held for sharing defamatory post on NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Panvel City police arrested 34-year-old Kiran Inamdar on Wednesday night from his Panvel home for allegedly sharing the defamatory post of Marathi TV actress Ketaki Chitale against NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on his Facebook wall.

An FIR was registered against him on May 15 following a complaint by Shreedhar Bagal, 32, a contractor by profession and Raigad district president of the NCP youth wing.

Vijay Kadbane, senior police inspector from Panvel City police said that since the FIR was registered against him, he was not untraceable. However, on Wednesday night around 10 pm, he was nabbed from his Palaspe home in Panvel.

On Thursday, he was presented before Panvel court and he was sent to police custody for a day.

Kadbane said that an FIR was registered against him following a complaint by NCP activist Bagal on May 15 for spreading disharmony among people, hurting sentiment and promoting enmity under relevant sections of IPC. Police said that Inamdar runs a tiffin service in his locality to meet his family's needs.

However, soon after he was arrested by police, women activists of NCP gathered outside the police station and sought custody of Inamdar to drape him in a saree and put bangles on him to convey a strong message for humiliating NCP chief Pawar. They also shouted a slogan. Later, the police pacified them and assured them of action against Inamdar as per the law. “The women activist crowd demanded custody but we managed to pacify them,” said Kadbane.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 08:58 PM IST