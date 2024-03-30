 Panvel: 1 Held For Impersonating As Policeman And Threatening Hotel Manager
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 12:22 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Panvel city police have arrested a man for impersonating as a police officer and threatening a hotel manager for reinstating his girlfriend, who was sacked from the hotel by the manager.

Acting on a complaint filed by hotel staff, Salman Tajmuddin Mulani, 31, a resident of Chakan in Pune, entered the Sitaj Hotel at Kolkhe wearing police uniform and threatened the hotel manager of dire consequences.

The accused asked the manager the reason behind sacking his girlfriend and compensating her. Afriad of his behavior, the managed called the Panvel city police and said that a police official from Pune is threatening him. Taking serious cognizance of the incident, the police swung into action and reached the hotel.

On enquiring with the accused, police came to know that he is not a real policeman and is impersonating as one to threaten the hotel staff.

Acting on the complaint filed by the hotel manager, the police have arrested the accused under sections 170 (impersonating as public servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC. Further investigations are on.

