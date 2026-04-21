Pant Nagar Police Book Two Security Guards For Misusing Licensed Double-Barrel Gun Commercially At Wedding Venue In Ghatkopar East | AI

Mumbai: The Pant Nagar police have registered a case against two security guards for allegedly misusing a licensed firearm and violating provisions of the Arms Act. The accused have been identified as Sunil Ramshankar Mishra, 51, and Sunil Pandey, 45, were found carrying and using a double-barrel gun and live cartridges for commercial purposes at a wedding venue in Ghatkopar East.

Beat Marshal Spotted Armed Guard at “Lavender Bow”

According to the FIR, Mishra possessed a double-barrel gun and live cartridges that were originally licensed for personal protection for agricultural purposes by the District Magistrate in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. However, police allege that the firearm was being used commercially for private security work, which is not permitted under the license conditions.

The complaint was filed by Police Constable Shantaram Vilas Kamble, 39, who was on duty as a beat marshal on April 19. While visiting a crowded event at a venue named “Lavender Bow” in Ghatkopar East, Kamble noticed an armed individual in a security uniform stationed at the main entrance.

Second Guard Stationed on Second Floor

Upon questioning, the guard identified himself as Sunil Mishra and produced a firearm license issued in Uttar Pradesh in December 16, 2000. However, he failed to provide any valid authorization or documentation showing that the weapon had been registered with or permitted by local authorities in Mumbai or Thane, as required for out-of-state licensed firearms.

Further investigation revealed that Mishra, a resident of Mumbra Colony in Diva (East), Thane district, works as a security guard at Bank of Baroda in Fort, Mumbai. He was accompanied by another guard, Sunil Pandey, who was stationed on the second floor of the venue during an ongoing wedding ceremony.

Both guards were reportedly assigned to the event through a security agency, Ram Security, in Vikhroli.

Police have booked the accused under Section 30 of the Arms Act, 1959, along with multiple violations of the Arms Rules, 1962 (amended in 2016), including failure to notify local authorities and unauthorized use of the licensed weapon.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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