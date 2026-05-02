Panic In Kalyan West As Massive Fire Erupts At Barave Dumping Ground, Thick Smoke Chokes Residential Areas |

Kalyan: Panic gripped parts of Kalyan West on Friday after a massive fire broke out at the Barave dumping ground, sending thick plumes of smoke billowing across nearby residential areas and severely affecting air quality.

Rapid Spread

According to initial reports, the blaze erupted in the afternoon and spread rapidly due to extreme heat and large volumes of dry waste accumulated at the site. Within minutes, dense smoke engulfed the surroundings, leaving residents struggling to breathe and triggering widespread concern.

On receiving information, multiple fire tenders from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) rushed to the spot. Firefighting operations were immediately launched, with personnel deploying water tankers in a sustained effort to bring the flames under control. Officials confirmed that the operation was ongoing at the time of reporting, with teams working continuously to contain the fire and prevent further escalation.

Local residents reported severe discomfort due to the smoke, with many complaining of breathing difficulties and eye irritation. The incident has once again highlighted the environmental and health risks posed by poorly managed dumping grounds in densely populated areas.

Recurring Fires Raise Serious Concerns

Notably, this is not an isolated incident. A similar fire had recently broken out at the Umbarde dumping ground in Aadharwadi, raising serious questions about waste management practices and preventive measures in the region.

Frequent fire outbreaks at dumping sites have become a growing concern, particularly during peak summer months when high temperatures increase the risk of combustion. Residents and activists have repeatedly urged authorities to implement long-term solutions, including scientific waste processing and stricter monitoring.

The latest incident is likely to intensify scrutiny on civic authorities, as citizens demand accountability and immediate action to safeguard public health and the environment.

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