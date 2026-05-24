Panic Grips Karjat As Rabid Stray Dog Attacks Residents In Mahavir Peth; Visuals Show Child Being Attacked

Mumbai: Panic gripped the Mahavir Peth area of Karjat town in Raigad district on Sunday morning after a rabid stray dog allegedly went on a rampage, attacking several passersby and injuring at least four to five people, including a six-year-old boy. The incident triggered fear in the locality as residents and pedestrians tried to protect themselves from the animal.

Visuals from the spot show the stray dog attacking a child and dragging him, creating chaos in the area. People nearby are seen panicking and immediately rushing towards the child to rescue him from the animal. Several locals gathered at the spot as panic spread following the sudden attack.

The incident left residents alarmed and once again raised concerns over public safety and the issue of stray animal attacks in residential areas. Further details regarding the condition of those injured are awaited.

Maharashtra Reports Over 4.88 Lakh Dog Bites From Jan To March

Maharashtra reported over 4.88 lakh cases of dog bites in the first quarter of 2026, according to the state health department’s data. However, animal welfare activists have reiterated that the methodology to record dog bite cases is inaccurate, which projects figures to be multifold then the actual cases, creating panic among citizens.

Prominent activists have highlighted that the data does not represent individual dog bite incidents but is instead a tally of anti-rabies vaccine vials distributed or sold across municipal hospitals and local dispensaries. As the standard short course medication protocol in India typically requires a multi-dose vaccine regimen per patient, activists argue the state's methodology inflates actual conflict metrics, causing panic among citizens.

Animal rights advocate Meet Ashar, who is also a legal advisor to PETA India, highlighted that there is no bifurcation between bites caused by stray dogs and companion dogs even when private research surveys have highlighted that most cases of dog bites are from companion dogs, such as those who play rough. He also stated that preventive anti-rabies vaccines taken annually by field workers, who work with animals, are also counted in the number of bites.

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