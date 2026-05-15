'Pani Ka Shortage Chal Raha Hai' Mumbai Restaurant Staff Allegedly Denies Woman Access To Washroom Over Water Crisis In Bandra | Mumbaiculture.in

Mumbai: A video has surfaced from Mumbai’s Bandra showing a young woman alleging that she was denied access to a restaurant washroom late at night due to the ongoing water shortage in the area. The incident, which was reportedly recorded near Bandstand, has sparked conversations online about access to basic facilities during emergencies and late-night hours.

According to an Instagram post shared by mumbaiculture.in, the woman can be seen speaking directly to the camera, explaining that she had approached the staff of a restaurant in Bandra requesting permission to use the washroom. However, she claimed that the staff refused, citing water scarcity in the locality as the reason for denying access.

In the video, the woman further states that it was quite late in the night and that almost all nearby restaurants and establishments had already shut down, leaving her with no alternative option. She also mentions that she was near Bandstand at the time of the incident and briefly pans the camera towards the seafront area while narrating her ordeal.

Visuals from the clip indicate that the area was largely deserted, with shuttered shops and restaurants visible in the background. The woman repeatedly expresses frustration over the situation, questioning how people are expected to manage in emergencies if even basic washroom access becomes unavailable late at night.

The video has since been circulating widely on social media platforms, with users sharing mixed reactions. While some defended the restaurant staff, stating that there would be a valid reason, others criticised the lack of basic public facilities in one of Mumbai’s busiest and most visited neighbourhoods.

The video address the bigger issue of the lack of essential amenities in public areas during late hours, particularly for women and individuals travelling at night. The incident has also reignited discussions around Mumbai’s recurring water shortage issues and the broader need for better public infrastructure and accessible sanitation facilities across the city.

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