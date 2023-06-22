Panel Directs HSBC To Pay Rs15L Compensation For Freezing Accounts

File Photo

Mumbai: The National Consumer Commission has directed the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited to pay Cuffe Parade residents Rs15 lakh compensation for the mental agony and harassment they faced after their accounts were frozen.

The commission directed the de-freezing of the accounts and asked a further Rs1 lakh to be paid as litigation cost.

If the payments are not done in 30 days, it will attract 9% simple interest. The Commission also directed the bank to not demand any further amount to settle / close loan accounts which were cited to DE-FREEZE (NOT - free) accounts and issue a 'No Dues Certificate' and reflect the Credit Information Bureau India Limited (CIBIL) of complainants appropriately.

Dues in loan accounts and lack of Know Your Customer (KYC) were cited as reasons to freeze the accounts that led to the NON-WITHDRAWAL OF MONEY FROM ATM AND dishonour of cheques issued by the bank. The commission said that the bank did not put records in which they classified complainants as high-risk customers and requested them to update their KYC every 2 years as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. The order dated June 12 was passed on a complaint by Cuffe Parade residents Anil Goyel and another.