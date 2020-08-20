Pandit Jasraj to be cremated with state honours

The mortal remains of Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, who passed away on Monday in the US, arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj died in New Jersey on Monday due to a cardiac arrest. He will be cremated with full state honours. The cremation is likely to be on Thursday.

The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday issued a notification to accord the state funeral to Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj. The state government has asked the Police Commissioner and the Mumbai Suburban District Collector to do the needful.

The notification was issued by the Department of General Administration deputy secretary Umesh Madan. “The state government has instructed that Pandit Jasraj’s funeral should take place with full state honour. Take necessary actions and later submit a report,’’ said Madan.

As reported by Free Press Journal, a team of officers from the state Protocol Department was deployed to help the family members to get Pandit Jasraj’s body after arrival from the US. The officers helped to complete all the formalities after his body arrived around 12.30 pm at the Mumbai International Airport. Later it was taken to Pandit Jasraj’s home at Versova.

State Government sources said that the funeral is expected on Thursday afternoon. As per the protocol, the police team will reach Pandit Jasraj’s residence two hours before the funeral. They will wrap the body in tricolour and pay tribute with full state honours. The flag will be later handed over to the family.

Pandit Jasraj is survived by his wife Madhura, son Shaarang Dev Pandit and daughter Durga Jasraj, who are both musicians as well.