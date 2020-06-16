Pandemic preys on scholarships, higher-study aspirants in limbo

Mumbai: While the state is focusing on exams and academic classes, scholarships, sponsorships and funding for students planning to pursue higher education have been either cancelled or reduced this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Students wanting to study abroad or pursue higher education programmes have been left in a state of paralysis, figuratively speaking, with no financial assistance to help them achieve their academic goals in the future.

A large number of students depend on scholarships or sponsorships every year. But in the ongoing crisis, students have been denied financial aid halfway, after having taken scholarship tests, exams and submitting documents. Bhavesh Mehta, a student who has secured admission to a post-graduate (PG) programme at a London university said, "I had applied for the Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation Scholarship on March 19, the deadline for applications was April 3. I filled an online application form, submitted two reference letters, uploaded an online portfolio of my subject-related work and provided a clear declaration of funding for the course."

But after almost one-and-a-half month, Mehta received a denial of scholarship on email. "Every day, I waited with bated breath for the scholarship selection committee's response. But on May 8, this was the message I received from the foundation: 'After careful consideration of the current prevailing situation and the uncertainty accompanying it, the foundation has decided that it will not be awarding any scholarships this year.' I was shocked because I had waited for this funding for almost two months and it was my only ticket to study abroad. I have an admission offer letter from a UK university but, how can I study without any financial aid?"

Then there are those students who reveal how their scholarship grants were reduced, despite their having cleared tests and being selected in the application process. Anjum Khan, a student who secured admission for a Master's in Political Science, said, "I appeared for two rounds of application tests in March to get a scholarship from a private trust. I had applied for a grant of Rs 10 lakh for two years. But in June, I was notified that the trust has reduced its grants to a mere Rs 2 lakh per student due to the pandemic crisis."

Khan reveals, her Master's programme fees are Rs 8 lakh for two years, without hostel accommodation and other charges. An agonised Khan said, "We apply for scholarships because we come from weak financial backgrounds. We cannot afford to pay such steep fees. I cannot obtain an education loan; what collateral can I submit as security? How am I supposed to pay my tuition fees with such a low scholarship grant? And, all this after appearing for several tests and performing well? Are we not supposed to study at all this year?"

Academicians say, unless students get financial support in the form of scholarships or grants, they will end up wasting this academic year. Rakesh Mishra, a higher education professional, said, "Higher education programmes begin their academic cycle in September-October or March-April. Students need to have their funding in place well in advance. But the government has not issued any directive for those aiming to puruse higher education. On the other hand, private trusts are suffering economic losses due to the lockdown, which directly affects their grants."