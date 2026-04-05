Palghar’s Scholar-Farmer Dr Sumit Dhak Sparks Agri-Revolution With White Jamun & Mokhada Pattern |

Palghar, Maharashtra: Education elevates a person, but when that knowledge is channeled toward the progress of one’s motherland, it sparks a true revolution. Dr. Sumit Madhukar Dhak, a native of Dahanu, has proved exactly this. Despite being highly educated, Dr. Dhak bypassed the traditional rat race to establish a unique agricultural pattern. In recognition of his innovative efforts, officials from the Bhumiputra Elgar Sanghatana visited his farm in Palaspada, Mokhada, to honour his contribution to the field.

Dr. Sumit Dhak is far from an ordinary farmer. He holds a B.Tech and M.Tech in Agricultural Engineering and completed his Ph.D. in Soil Conservation. Notably, his doctoral thesis was translated into German, showcasing the global relevance of his research. While high-paying jobs were easily within his reach, Dr. Dhak was driven by a mission to use his expertise to improve farming in the tribal belts of Palghar.

The Success of the White Jamun Experiment

Palghar district is globally famous for its GI-tagged Dahanu Black Jamun, but Dr. Dhak decided to innovate by introducing the Thailand White Jamun on a commercial scale. These white berries are visually striking and exceptionally sweet. By successfully adapting this foreign variety to the local climate, he has not only achieved personal success but has also opened a new revenue stream for local tribal farmers.

Dr. Dhak shared that he began this journey on an experimental basis two and a half years ago, planting approximately 100 trees at a precise spacing of 12 by 10 feet. This calculated approach has yielded excellent results, with the first harvest officially commencing this March. The market response has been remarkably strong, with the produce currently commanding a price of ₹160 per kg.

Recognition of the 'Mokhada Pattern'

During the felicitation ceremony, Pramod Pawar, Founder President of Bhumiputra Elgar Sanghatana, praised Dr. Dhak’s vision. He noted that at a time when youth are migrating to cities for jobs, Dr. Dhak has stayed back to practice world-class agriculture. He described the occasion as a salute to the hard work of a scholar-farmer, emphasizing that such individuals are the true backbone of the rural economy. The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Sunil Lone, Navnath Bhoye, Swapnil Wagh, and Vijay Raut, along with many local farmers.

A Vision for Sustainable Livelihoods

Dr. Dhak’s vision extends beyond a single crop. He has also planted around 300 saplings of Golden Custard Apple and 19 different varieties of mangoes. He aims to make his farm a hub for knowledge sharing, noting that the climate in Mokhada is highly suitable for these high-value products. Regarding his mission, Dr. Dhak stated, “I want to share my knowledge on agriculture with the farmers here so they can explore new products that support their livelihoods; when a learned youth turns to the soil, they can truly harvest diamonds from the earth."

Benefits and Botanical Roots

The Thailand White Jamun, known natively as Syzygium samarangense or commonly referred to as the Wax Apple or Water Apple, offers significant health benefits including high vitamin C and A content, which boost immunity and skin health. Due to its high water content and fiber, it is excellent for hydration and digestion, while its low glycemic index makes it a preferred fruit for those managing blood sugar levels.

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