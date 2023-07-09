 Palghar: ZP Takes Up Sterilization & Vaccination Drive For Strays To Combat Rabid Dogs Menace
This campaign is planned in three panchayats of the district. The aim is to give anti-rabies vaccination to all stray dogs in Palghar.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Sterilisation drive of stray dogs | Representative Image

Palghar Zilla Parishad (ZP) has decided to take up a pilot campaign to sterilise and vaccinate all stray dogs to address the menace of aggressive and rabid dogs in the district.

This campaign is initially planned in three gram panchayats of Palghar district.

Rabid dogs on the rise

Palghar ZP had decided to sterilise and give anti rabies vaccine to all the stray dogs in the district which will reduce the number of dog bite cases in the district. Palghar ZP will be the first district in Maharashtra which will be undertaking such a campaign.

An amount of ₹25 lakh is made available for the execution of this campaign which will be conducted in Arnala (Taluka Vasai), Chinchani (Taluka Dahanu) and Dandi (Taluka Palghar) grampanchayat area. This decision was unanimously taken in the meeting held on July 7.

This campaign will be executed by agencies working in the animal welfare sector and the tendering process will be initiated soon said ZP President Prakash Nikam.

article-image
