Palghar: Wild boars disturb farming activity, farmers demand compensation for damaged crops

Wild boar | Representative Pic

Palghar: Farming activity in Agarwadi and the surrounding villages of Saphale in Palghar Taluka is getting interrupted as the wild boars are destroying the crop even in daylight.

The villages located near the west side of Saphale, including Aagarwadi, Nagave, and Ambode, are known for farming vegetables. But the wild boars have been attacking crops and uprooting the root vegetables since the last few weeks. The villagers are unable to restrict the movement of herds of wild boars.

Natural growth has increased the population of wild boars.

The population of wild boars has increased, and they are attacking farmland even during the daytime. The farmers are finding it difficult to drive away the herd.

The local farmers have requested that the forest officers help them get rid of the wild boars. Chandrakant Chaudhari, a farmer from the same area, said that a nuisance of wild boars has been in the area for the last two years and has aggravated due to the inaction of the forest department.

The farmers have demanded compensation for their losses from the forest department. The decision about this issue is likely to be taken after agricultural and forest officers jointly review the situation and send a report to the concerned department.