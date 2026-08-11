Palghar: Vasai-Virar Municipal Transport Workers Go On Strike; Bus Services Come To Complete Halt

VVMC buses remained parked inside depots as transport workers began a strike over pay, overtime, duty hours, and working conditions | AI Generated Representational Image

Vasai, August 11, 2026: Public transport across the twin cities of Vasai and Virar was severely crippled on Tuesday morning after employees of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) transport department went on strike to press for their long-pending demands. With buses remaining parked inside the depots, morning commuters faced major inconvenience.

The transport workers launched the agitation to draw the administration's attention to key grievances. Their major demands include:

1. Implementing pay scales equivalent to those of other municipal corporations.

2. Granting overtime allowance as per statutory rules.

3. Fixing duty hours to a standard 8-hour shift.

4. Immediate resolution of various pending operational issues.

5. Improving overall working conditions for transport personnel.

Commuters Face Major Disruption

The sudden suspension of bus operations during peak morning hours heavily impacted office-goers, students, and daily commuters. Deprived of public buses, many were forced to rely on auto-rickshaws, private vehicles and alternative modes of transit, triggering severe overcrowding on several major routes.

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Striking employees have urged the civic authorities to make a prompt and favourable decision regarding their demands. Local residents now eagerly await the administration's official stance on resolving the deadlock and restoring normal bus services.

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