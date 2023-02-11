Palghar: Two killed as car hits road divider on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Representative Image | File

Two persons including a woman died and two others injured when their car hit the road divider on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, police said on Friday.

As per reports the family was from Prabhadevi .

The accident took place near Sakwar village in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday morning.

The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, said senior inspector Prafulla Wagh of Mandvi police station.

The injured were being treated at a hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was speeding. This is the third major highway accident this year. Following the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry last year, the administration implemented speed-control measures.

(With PTI inputs)

