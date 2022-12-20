Palghar teen’s gangrape: Women’s Commission calls for strict action

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognisance of the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl by eight men at a village in Palghar district and directed the police to take stringent action against the culprits, the panel’s chairperson Rupali Chakankar has said.

Ms Chakankar in a video message said the Commission came to know about the incident through social media and has taken suo moto (on its own) cognisance of the same. It has asked the Palghar District Superintendent of Police to take stringent action against the arrested men, she said. “The commission always makes efforts to ensure such incidents do not occur,” she added.

The Commission through the Damini Squad (women-specific cells of police) undertakes counselling of girls in schools and colleges and informs them about the pros and cons of the use of social media. While befriending a person on social media, one should verify his/her credentials, Ms Chakankar said.

“We all should try to ensure such incidents do not occur and it is the responsibility of the Parents Teachers’ Associations and others in society to educate girls as they grow up about the hazards of such a friendship,” she said.