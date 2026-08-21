Palghar Road Crisis: CJP Activist Vivek Tiwari’s 'Sadak Satyagraha' Enters Day 6 Over Poor Infrastructure | Video |

Palghar: The “Sadak Satyagraha” hunger strike led by Cockroach Janta Party activist Vivek Tiwari over the “poor” condition of roads and inadequate infrastructure in Maharashtra’s Palghar district has continued for nearly a week.

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On the sixth day of the agitation on Thursday, a CJP delegation visited the site to express solidarity and assess the worsening health of the protesters.

Tiwari has launched his Sadak Satyagraha against deteriorating road conditions and inadequate infrastructure in the Vasai-Virar region, on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Local leaders of Congress and other parties have also extended their support to the protest.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)